Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dell were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell in the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $4,653,989. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $59.17.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

