MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of MacroGenics worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after buying an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,334 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 592,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 727,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX opened at $31.51 on Thursday. MacroGenics Inc has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.84.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.23.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $465,265 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

