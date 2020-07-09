MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 224.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of MarineMax worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $514.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. MarineMax Inc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $40,541.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at $391,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $150,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,743.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,900. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

