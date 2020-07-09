Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.03. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

