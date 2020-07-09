Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $48.91 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.