Morgan Stanley Sells 165,850 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of NorthWestern worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,683,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 299,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 113.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 231,059 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,764,000 after acquiring an additional 215,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NWE opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.34.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

