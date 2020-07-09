Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $359.51

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $359.51 and last traded at $358.69, with a volume of 5966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $351.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Msci by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Msci Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

