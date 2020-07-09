NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $37.97, approximately 8,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 562,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

NSTG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 6,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $213,605.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,010. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.