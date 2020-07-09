Old Port Advisors Sells 417 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

