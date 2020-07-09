Old Port Advisors Takes $245,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after buying an additional 132,089 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after buying an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,756,000 after buying an additional 124,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,161,000 after buying an additional 588,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,123,000 after buying an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

