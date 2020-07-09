Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

HZO opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $514.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax Inc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $150,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,743.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 7,943 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $194,762.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,936 shares of company stock worth $2,924,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

