Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XLRN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $102.28 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $74,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $29,173,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $23,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,072,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 108,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

