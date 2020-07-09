Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

AMAT opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.