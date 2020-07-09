Private Trust Co. NA Has $266,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,214 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.