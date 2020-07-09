Private Trust Co. NA Has $419,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

