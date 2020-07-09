Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,543,000 after buying an additional 239,920 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after buying an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,550,000 after buying an additional 156,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after buying an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $526,722,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

