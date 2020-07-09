ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Stock Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYHG stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.

