Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $56.03 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Wedbush downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.