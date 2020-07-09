Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,458 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 36,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after purchasing an additional 554,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 571,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $50.87 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,982 shares of company stock valued at $376,523. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

