Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

