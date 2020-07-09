Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the first quarter worth about $573,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 34.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cubic by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cubic by 32.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter.

CUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cubic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,097.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUB opened at $49.00 on Thursday. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

