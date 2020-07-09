Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

