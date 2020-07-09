Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

