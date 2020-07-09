Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Werner Enterprises, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Werner Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In related news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock worth $579,823,515. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $2,724,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 179,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

