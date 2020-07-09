Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 3,564.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,567,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

