Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,279 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QSR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. CIBC cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

