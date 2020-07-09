Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $20.40 Million Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.84% of Calavo Growers worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 188,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 851.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In related news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.