Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Inogen worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Inogen by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Inogen stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. Inogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

