Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 764,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 67,620 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ExlService to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

EXLS opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

