Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 387.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of M.D.C. worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 305,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

