Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Crane worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.51. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

