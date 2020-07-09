Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,728 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $95,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,103,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,479,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,378,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,107,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

