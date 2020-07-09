Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Cut by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 94.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

