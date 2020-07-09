Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stake Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 820,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

