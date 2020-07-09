Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $1,379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

