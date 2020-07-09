Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 72.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLP. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.66 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,850,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,094,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,274,080. Insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

