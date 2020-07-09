Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.00

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 7081727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Get Snap alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $661,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,616,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,208,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,698,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,315,609 shares of company stock worth $154,856,791.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,592 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.