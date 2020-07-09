Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.47% of Sonoco Products worth $21,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 397,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $51.07 on Thursday. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

