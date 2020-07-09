Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,774,000 after acquiring an additional 441,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after acquiring an additional 940,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

