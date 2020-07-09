SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

