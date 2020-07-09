STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stake Reduced by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 54.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 142,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,888,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 46,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $1,821,078.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $942,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,417.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,414. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

