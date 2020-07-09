State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 26,514 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,336. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

