State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,961 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $221,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 574.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 238.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $53.11 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

