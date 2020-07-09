State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 10,121 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Hess worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $74,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Hess by 2.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hess by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its position in Hess by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 537,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,326 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

