State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,612 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Evergy worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

EVRG stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

