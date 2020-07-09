State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJC. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Shares of PJC stock opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.35.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.