State Street Corp Acquires 745,690 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.70% of Omnicom Group worth $678,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

NYSE OMC opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

