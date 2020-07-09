State Street Corp Buys 332,917 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,917 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.40% of Yum China worth $545,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 567.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,997,000 after buying an additional 7,319,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $180,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5,435.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,929,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,017 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 68.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,519,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $82,657,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of YUMC opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

