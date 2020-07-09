State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State Street Corp increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.41% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $571,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

MXIM stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $993,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,446 shares of company stock worth $3,924,336. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

