Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

